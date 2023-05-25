US may restrict visa for Bangladeshis believed to be responsible for undermining elections

The US has announced a new visa policy for Bangladesh to promote free and fair elections.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Under this policy, the US will impose visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members if they are found responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

Today, I announced a new visa policy to promote free and fair elections. Under this policy, we can impose visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 24, 2023

In the announcement also issued on the US State Department's website, Blinken said, "Under this policy, the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

"This includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services. The United States notified the Bangladeshi government of this decision on May 3, 2023."

According to the announcement, "actions that undermine the democratic election process include vote rigging, voter intimidation, the use of violence to prevent people from exercising their right to freedoms of association and peaceful assembly, and the use of measures designed to prevent political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from disseminating their views," all fall under the new policy.

"The holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone—voters, political parties, the government, the security forces, civil society, and the media. I am announcing this policy to lend our support to all those.