US keen to invest in Bangladesh for overall development: Khalid

Bangladesh

BSS
25 July, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 05:50 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury today said the United States has expressed interest in investing in the overall development of Bangladesh.

The state minister made the disclosure while speaking to journalists after holding a meeting with US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas at the shipping ministry office, said a press release.

While paying a courtesy call on the state minister, the US ambassador said the United States has expressed interest in investing in Bangladesh considering the overall environment of the country, the release added.

James Gardiner, economic officer of the US Embassy in Bangladesh, was also present in the meeting.

The ambassador also praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's state management strategy and development activities and Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury's leadership.

Khalid said a discussion was also held with the ambassador over the maritime sector. 

Various topics related to inland waterways and maritime sector were discussed, he added.

 

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury

