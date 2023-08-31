US investors seek tax exemption in service, agri, energy sectors: Kamal

Bangladesh

US investors seek tax exemption in service, agri, energy sectors: Kamal

“Tax exemption are already being given in various sectors, allowing foreign investors to carry out business profitably in Bangladesh,” said the finance minister.

Investors from the United States have urged the government for tax exemptions in various sectors including the agriculture, service, and energy sectors in Bangladesh, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said today.

The minister said, a delegation of the US Bangladesh Business Council visiting Dhaka made the call during a courtesy meeting with him at the Secretariat on Thursday (30 August).

"Tax exemption are already being given in various sectors, allowing foreign investors to carry out business profitably in Bangladesh," the finance minister told reporters following the meeting.

"However, Bangladesh government will consider if American investors need additional benefits," he said while urging the investors to first review the existing facilities.

In the meeting, National Board of Revenue (NBR) member Masud Sadiq gave a presentation on what kind of tax exemptions are prevailing in which sectors.

Economic Relations Division Secretary Sharifa Khan said the US delegation wants to invest in Bangladesh's agricultural sector, especially in soybean production and export.

Besides, US financial services giant Visa has asked for incentives in some cases. The company is particularly interested in digital payments, merchant payments, she added.

