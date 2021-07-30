US investors: Bangladesh showcases its capital market potential

Bangladesh showcased the potential of its capital market and trade and investment opportunities in the country to the US investors.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) organized a 'Stakeholders' Meeting' in the US capital, Washington, DC, recently to showcase opportunities to the US investors.

The meeting was part of BSEC's ongoing Roadshow titled 'The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh' being held in Washington DC, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Friday.

A high-level delegation, led by PM's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment to the Salman Fazlur Rahman, participated in discussion and exchanged views with the stakeholders in a lively interactive session.

Finance Division Senior Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, ERD Secretary Fatima Yasmin, BIDA Executive Chairman Sirajul Islam, BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam were, among others, in the discussion panel.

Adviser Rahman highlighted Bangladesh economy's strong resilience even during the Covid-19 pandemic while the BSEC Chairman presented the recent developments in Bangladesh's capital market and economy.

The discussants also showcased the robust economic growth and investment potentials in Bangladesh.

They also welcomed suggestions and recommendations from the participating stakeholders regarding promoting trade and investment in Bangladesh and its facilitation to foreign investors.

The stakeholders' meeting was attended by the prominent members of non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs), foreign investors, representatives of development partners, and the US federal entities. Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC, provided necessary assistance to BSEC and the organizers for successful organization of the meeting.