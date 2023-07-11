US investment in Bangladesh's tech market to pave way for dev of digital economy: Palak

Bangladesh

UNB
11 July, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 06:34 pm

Related News

US investment in Bangladesh's tech market to pave way for dev of digital economy: Palak

The state minister urged the delegation to bring the US SpaceX company to Bangladesh under the DEIED, EDGE and SHIFT projects of Bangladesh and Starlink

UNB
11 July, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 06:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said US investment in Bangladesh's tech market will pave the way for development of a digital economy in both countries.

"There is a lot of opportunity for Bangladesh and the United States to work together on the same goals," he said during a meeting with a US embassy delegation led by Joe Yang, deputy chief counsel of the Department of Commerce of the US Embassy in Dhaka at the ICT Tower in Agargaon today.

They discussed the need to formulate investment-friendly guidelines and policies to increase US investment in Bangladesh's technology market, the current status of the Information Security Act, ICT initiatives including OTT regulations, and the commitment and vision to build smart Bangladesh by 2041 as announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

During the meeting, the US and Bangladesh delegation discussed various issues of mutual interest. The discussions included how to keep Bangladesh's cyberspace safe by sharing skills, knowledge and experiences of team members working in the US for cyber security.

The state minister also urged the delegation to bring the US SpaceX company to Bangladesh under the DEIED, EDGE and SHIFT projects of Bangladesh and Starlink.

He also highlighted various activities including the importance of cashless and inclusive society.

Joseph L. Gattuso, senior attorney of the General Council Office of the US Embassy in Dhaka, James S. Gardiner, officer of Economics, Science and Technology, senior officials of energy-ESTH and ICT divisions were present on the occasion.

Top News

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak / US investments

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

9h | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

12h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

3h | Tech Talk
Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

4h | TBS Stories
US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

1d | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency