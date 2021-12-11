US imposes sanctions on RAB over human rights abuse

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 12:10 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 12:16 am

Related News

US imposes sanctions on RAB over human rights abuse

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 12:10 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 12:16 am
US imposes sanctions on RAB over human rights abuse

The United States has imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and six of its former and current officials over human rights violations.

The US Department of State issued a visa ban on former RAB director general Benazir for his alleged involvement "in gross violations of human rights," said a press statement issued by the US Department of Treasury.

In addition to RAB, the US on Friday imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on people and entities originating from China, Myanmar, and North Korea, and included Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group in an investment blacklist, reports Reuters.

Apart from the US, Canada and the United Kingdom also issued sanctions on Myanmar top officials related to human rights abuse, while Washington imposed the first new sanctions on North Korea since Joe Biden came into power. 

The sanctions targeted Myanmar military entities, among others, in action marking Human Rights Day.

Top News

US / sanctions / Human Rights abuse / RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Alifia Squad: The dream of taking dance forms to newer heights

4h | Splash
Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

15h | Wheels
Photo: Bloomberg

Bad Blood: How a startup deceived Silicon Valley

15h | Panorama
The National Baha’i Centre is the only administrative building of the Baha’i faith in the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The tale of the Baha’i faith in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

6h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

6h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

9h | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study