US imposes sanctions on RAB over human rights abuse

The United States has imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and six of its former and current officials over human rights violations.

The US Department of State issued a visa ban on former RAB director general Benazir for his alleged involvement "in gross violations of human rights," said a press statement issued by the US Department of Treasury.

In addition to RAB, the US on Friday imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on people and entities originating from China, Myanmar, and North Korea, and included Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group in an investment blacklist, reports Reuters.

Apart from the US, Canada and the United Kingdom also issued sanctions on Myanmar top officials related to human rights abuse, while Washington imposed the first new sanctions on North Korea since Joe Biden came into power.

The sanctions targeted Myanmar military entities, among others, in action marking Human Rights Day.