US human rights report will not affect bilateral relations: Salman F Rahman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 07:58 pm

Related News

US human rights report will not affect bilateral relations: Salman F Rahman

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 07:58 pm
US human rights report will not affect bilateral relations: Salman F Rahman

The US human rights report on Bangladesh will not affect the bilateral relations between the two countries, said Prime Minister's private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman.

"Not only Bangladesh but the reports the US prepare on other countries are based on locals' opinion. Therefore, not all reports contain accurate information, moreover, they are not investigated. So not all human rights reports are accurate," he told the media after a courtesy call on Peter Haas, the new US Ambassador to Bangladesh at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) on Monday (18 April).

Bangladesh prepares human rights reports on the basis of specific information from concerned individuals, said Salman and added that the report will not affect bilateral relations between the US and Bangladesh.

Salman urged the US to increase investment in sectors other than energy.

He also noted that in May, a delegation of 22 US companies will visit Bangladesh to discuss the increase in investment in other sectors.

Regarding the long-standing demand of Bangladeshi businessmen to be given the GSP facility for cotton from the United States, Salman said that the task is not an easy one.

The relevant US law needs to be changed to introduce the GSP facility which was discontinued in 2013, he explained.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas termed the meeting a successful one.

"We discussed the economic cooperation between our two countries. I told Mr Rahman that economy can be a field of joint development for us," he said.

Regarding the US human rights report, the ambassador said, "We prepare the human rights report based on specific information after talking to many concerned people."

However, the report will not affect bilateral relations between the two countries, he added.

Top News

Salman F Rahman / US-Bangladesh / US human rights report

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

10h | Panorama
Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

12h | Brands
During Covid-19, hundreds of bodegas collapsed and if the switch to online shopping proves a structural change, many more will be in trouble. Photo: Bloomberg

Don’t call it a convenience store: The New York bodega is so much more

11h | Panorama
As a result of rapid climate change, flash floods and rising sea levels have been increasingly affecting the country. Photo: Mumit M

‘Adaptation plan should consider the changing social affairs and production system’ 

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

1d | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

1d | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

1d | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

6
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh