US high-level delegation to visit Bangladesh soon

Charge d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Dhaka Helen LaFave today (23 October) met Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and informed him that a high-level delegation of the United States would visit Bangladesh in the coming weeks.

During the meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna, they discussed issues related to the visit, issues of mutual interest and followed up on the key points discussed during the recent meetings between the Chief Adviser and US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus spoke about the reform initiatives the interim government has undertaken so far.

He also told her that six major reform commissions have already started their work and they would hold consultations with the stakeholders in the country.