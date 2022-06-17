US has no preference; doesn’t favour any party in Bangladesh: Haas

Bangladesh

UNB
17 June, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 09:56 pm

Related News

US has no preference; doesn’t favour any party in Bangladesh: Haas

Ready to advance ties at speed of Dhaka's choosing, he says

UNB
17 June, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 09:56 pm
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas. Photo:UNB
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas. Photo:UNB

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has reiterated that the United States has no preference and it does not favour any particular party or platform in Bangladesh but wants to see an "open and competitive process" as Bangladesh is heading towards the next national election.  

"I want to be very clear that the US has no preference. We've no vote. We don't favour any particular party, platform or anything else that is not our role," he said during the US Embassy's inaugural episode of "AmTalk" premiered on its verified Facebook page on Friday evening.

Ambassador Haas said they would like to see the same thing as what the people of Bangladesh would like to see - an election run at international standard that allows the people of Bangladesh to choose their next leaders in an "open and competitive" process free of violence.

The US envoy said he very much welcomes some of the signals and signs that he is receiving in terms of holding a transparent election.

He referred foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and said he (Momen) has made it clear that Bangladesh will welcome international observers. "I think that's critical….."

Ambassador Haas laid emphasis on advancing the relations between Bangladesh and the United States taking advantage of the opportunities and addressing the challenges through joint efforts.

"We're ready to go just as fast as Bangladesh is in advancing the partnership," said the US envoy.

He discussed US-Bangladesh bilateral relations, including security cooperation, democracy, human rights, elections, trade, and people-to-people ties in their inaugural episode of "AmTalk" conducted by US Embassy spokesperson Karla Thomas.

Ambassador Haas noted the enormous achievements that Bangladesh made over the past 50 years and mentioned that it is an incredible development.

This year, Bangladesh and the United States are celebrating the 50th anniversary of friendship -Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken kicked off a busy programme of engagements for the year ahead by marking the milestone during their meeting on April 4 in Washington, DC.

"I believe that in the last 50 years, Bangladesh has had no better friend than the United States. And that it will have no better friend over the next 50 years," Ambassador Haas told diplomatic correspondents at "DCAB Talk" held in Jatiya Press Club on 31 May .

Top News

Peter Haas / US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas / Bangladesh Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BYD has upped its game over the past two years with a range of EVs and higher-technology lithium iron phosphate batteries, allowing it to grab global market share. Photo: REUTERS

Who’s got it right on EVs: Musk or Buffett?

8h | Panorama
Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

11h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

11h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

12h | Food

More Videos from TBS

US monetary policy putting a dent on your income

US monetary policy putting a dent on your income

44m | Videos
Covid's fourth wave has begun, experts warn

Covid's fourth wave has begun, experts warn

1h | Videos
Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

3h | Videos
Mithila's first film 'Amanush' to be released soon

Mithila's first film 'Amanush' to be released soon

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh