US greets Bangladesh for inaugurating its first-ever Metro Rail

Bangladesh

BSS
28 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 06:29 pm

Related News

US greets Bangladesh for inaugurating its first-ever Metro Rail

BSS
28 December, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 06:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The US Embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday congratulated Bangladesh for inaugurating the country's first-ever Metro Rail.

"We want to give a special shoutout to the six female metro train operators, including Maryam Afiza," said the mission on its verified Facebook page.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the country's first ever elevated metro rail, setting another milestone in the country's communication history between a span of six-month after opening the dream Padma Bridge.

She opened the 11.73 km part of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 of the metro rail project from Diabari to Agargaon by unveiling its plaque at Diabari in the  city.

Top News

Metro Rail / United States / Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

9h | Wheels
The city boy LFP is a mid spec EV from Palki&#039;s lineup that makes 3000W when paired with a 72V 100AH battery and has a top speed locked at 45km/h. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki EV: The next generation of electric auto rickshaws?

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

The Bangladeshi chef who introduced Biden biriyani to New York

9h | Panorama
Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

US storm: Blizzard in Buffalo, NY, Dozens dead

US storm: Blizzard in Buffalo, NY, Dozens dead

4h | TBS World
Rules and Restrictions of Metro Rail

Rules and Restrictions of Metro Rail

4h | TBS Stories
3 billion people like 'shape of you' on 'Sportify'

3 billion people like 'shape of you' on 'Sportify'

8h | TBS Entertainment
‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction