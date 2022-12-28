US greets Bangladesh for inaugurating its first-ever Metro Rail

The US Embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday congratulated Bangladesh for inaugurating the country's first-ever Metro Rail.

"We want to give a special shoutout to the six female metro train operators, including Maryam Afiza," said the mission on its verified Facebook page.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the country's first ever elevated metro rail, setting another milestone in the country's communication history between a span of six-month after opening the dream Padma Bridge.

She opened the 11.73 km part of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 of the metro rail project from Diabari to Agargaon by unveiling its plaque at Diabari in the city.