US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Wednesday the new visa policy announced by the US government "does not bother" the government of Bangladesh as authorities are "committed" to holding a free and fair election.

"It's not a sanction. BNP should be worried as violence before or during election is another criterion that will trigger visa restriction," he told UNB in a quick response when his reaction was sought.

The state minister said they will give an official reaction in detail once they know details about the policy on Thursday.

The United States on Wednesday announced a new visa policy to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

"Under this policy, we can impose visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced.