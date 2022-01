US Foreign Secretary Blinken extends new year’s greetings to Momen

United States of America's Secretary of State (foreign minister) Antony Blinken has extended new year's greetings to Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Dr Ak Abdul Momen.

The information was disclosed in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (19 January).

In a message sent from the US Department of State addressed to Foreign Minister Momen and his wife, Antony Blinken offered new year's greetings to Dr Momen and his family.