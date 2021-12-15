US Foreign Secretary Blinken calls Momen, greets on 50th Victory Day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 10:31 pm

Related News

US Foreign Secretary Blinken calls Momen, greets on 50th Victory Day

During the call, they discussed the development of Bangladesh-US relations

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 10:31 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen (Left) and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (Right).
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen (Left) and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (Right).

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday (15 December) and greeted Bangladesh on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of independence.

During the call, they discussed the development of Bangladesh-US relations, sources in the foreign ministry said confirming the matter. 

Dr Momen was at Bangabhaban attending a dinner hosted by President Abdul Hamid in honour of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived here today on a three-day visit to join the special celebrations of Mujib Borsho and the 50th Victory Day of Bangladesh's Liberation. 

According to diplomatic sources, the US Secretary of State greeted Bangladesh through the Foreign Minister on the occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of independence.

Blinken and Momen agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations in the future by maintaining good relations between the two countries.

Blinken's call to Dr Momen comes after the United States' sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven of its former and current members.

On 10 December, International Human Rights Day, the United States imposed sanctions on RAB and seven former and current members of the force.

They were banned for serious human rights abuses. Among the banned officers is former RAB director general Benazir Ahmed, who is now the inspector general of Bangladesh Police.

Top News

US-Bangladesh relations / Secretary of state Antony Blinken / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

12h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

2h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

5h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

5h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak