US Foreign Secretary Blinken calls Momen, greets on 50th Victory Day

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen (Left) and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (Right).

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday (15 December) and greeted Bangladesh on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of independence.

During the call, they discussed the development of Bangladesh-US relations, sources in the foreign ministry said confirming the matter.

Dr Momen was at Bangabhaban attending a dinner hosted by President Abdul Hamid in honour of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived here today on a three-day visit to join the special celebrations of Mujib Borsho and the 50th Victory Day of Bangladesh's Liberation.

According to diplomatic sources, the US Secretary of State greeted Bangladesh through the Foreign Minister on the occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of independence.

Blinken and Momen agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations in the future by maintaining good relations between the two countries.

Blinken's call to Dr Momen comes after the United States' sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven of its former and current members.

On 10 December, International Human Rights Day, the United States imposed sanctions on RAB and seven former and current members of the force.

They were banned for serious human rights abuses. Among the banned officers is former RAB director general Benazir Ahmed, who is now the inspector general of Bangladesh Police.