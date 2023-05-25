US expresses concerns over 'actions that undermine democracy, human rights in Bangladesh'

The United States (US) has said it supports Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's commitment to free and fair elections, expressing concerns over "actions that undermine democracy and human rights in Bangladesh".

"I think what we will say is Prime Minister Hasina has committed to supporting free and fair elections. We and the policy that we announced today is designed to support those efforts, as well as the efforts of the Bangladeshi people to having elections where the Bangladeshi people can choose their leaders," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday (24 May).

"And I will say lastly, as friends, we have expressed our concerns where we see actions that undermine democracy and human rights in Bangladesh," he added.

Miller's remarks came just as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new visa policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) – known as "3C" – of the Immigration and Nationality Act to support Bangladesh's goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful national elections.

Under this policy, the US will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

"This includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services," the US Department of State said.

"Actions that undermine the democratic election process include vote rigging, voter intimidation, the use of violence to prevent people from exercising their right to freedoms of association and peaceful assembly, and the use of measures designed to prevent political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from disseminating their views," it added.

The US Department of State further said holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone – voters, political parties, the government, the security forces, civil society, and the media.

"And our message today to the people of Bangladesh is that we stand behind you, we stand behind free and fair elections, and we are announcing this policy to support democracy in your country," it said.