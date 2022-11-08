US expects robust civic participation in Bangladesh’s next general elections: Ned Price

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 04:39 pm

Related News

US expects robust civic participation in Bangladesh’s next general elections: Ned Price

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 04:39 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has hoped that the people of Bangladesh will be able to choose their government through a free and fair election.

"With respect to the political process and the next election in Bangladesh, we hope for robust civic participation," he said on Monday (7 November) during a news conference in the Press Briefing Room at the State Department in Washington DC, US.

"That is our hope; that is what we continue to support."

Speaking of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remark last week, where she warned the BNP that its chairperson Khaleda Zia would be sent back to jail if the party crosses the line in the name of movement – the US spokesperson urged the Bangladesh government to create a safe environment for people practice their freedom of speech.

"We urge the Government of Bangladesh to create a safe environment for people to peacefully assemble and to voice their concerns, and relatedly, for opposition parties to campaign without facing intimidation and repression," he stated.

Ned Price, however, refrained from making any comments when asked about the US stance on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's immediate release.

Top News

Ned Price / Elections / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court the day after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women&#039;s Health Organisation abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, US, 25 June, 2022. Photo: Reuters

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

4h | Panorama
Zia Uddin surfed through the pest-cleaning industry for a decade before opening his own company Noha Pest Control Service in 2019. Currently, there are more than 50 pest control service companies in the capital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The surprising science and commerce of pest control

7h | Panorama
Behind the idea of creating Ananta Terraces within Dhaka lies the ambition to give its dwellers an elite address. Photo: Courtesy

Ananta Terraces: Why build a building, when you can build an entire city?

7h | Habitat
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Dr Iftekharuzzaman: Our concern is whether the IMF loan conditions will promote public interest or not

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

1h | Videos
ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

20h | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

20h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation