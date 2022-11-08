US expects robust civic participation in Bangladesh’s next general elections: Ned Price

The US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has hoped that the people of Bangladesh will be able to choose their government through a free and fair election.

"With respect to the political process and the next election in Bangladesh, we hope for robust civic participation," he said on Monday (7 November) during a news conference in the Press Briefing Room at the State Department in Washington DC, US.

"That is our hope; that is what we continue to support."

Speaking of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remark last week, where she warned the BNP that its chairperson Khaleda Zia would be sent back to jail if the party crosses the line in the name of movement – the US spokesperson urged the Bangladesh government to create a safe environment for people practice their freedom of speech.

"We urge the Government of Bangladesh to create a safe environment for people to peacefully assemble and to voice their concerns, and relatedly, for opposition parties to campaign without facing intimidation and repression," he stated.

Ned Price, however, refrained from making any comments when asked about the US stance on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's immediate release.