US expects Bangladesh to take actions to maintain safety of foreign missions, personnel

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 September, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 09:16 am

Related News

US expects Bangladesh to take actions to maintain safety of foreign missions, personnel

When asked about the US considering more rounds of visa restrictions on the media, the State Department spokesperson again refrained from mentioning the media

TBS Report
29 September, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 09:16 am
US expects Bangladesh to take actions to maintain safety of foreign missions, personnel

The United States expects the Bangladesh government to take all necessary actions to maintain the safety and security of all foreign missions and personnel in the country, including theirs.

"The safety and security of our diplomatic personnel is of the utmost importance to us. And per the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, every host country must uphold its obligations to ensure the protection of all diplomatic mission premises and take all diplomatic steps to prevent any attack on personnel," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a regular media briefing on Thursday (29 September).

When asked about the US considering more rounds of visa restrictions on the media, the State Department spokesperson refrained from mentioning the media again.

"I'm not going to announce specific steps, preview steps that we might take from the podium," he said.

"We have taken steps to impose restrictions under the Secretary's authority against members of law enforcement, the ruling party, and the political opposition who we believe to be responsible for or complicit in undermining free and fair elections in Bangladesh," Miller added.

The spokesperson also said the US visa restriction could be applied to any Bangladeshi individual who they believe was "responsible for or complicit in undermining the democratic process."

"So we retain the option to impose sanctions on other individuals if and when we believe it's appropriate," he added.

Top News

US visa restrictions / US State Department / foreign offices

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

4h | Features
Food delivery rider pedals through Dhaka&#039;s wet roads, ensuring timely deliveries despite the pouring rain. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

An unexpected rain, an unexpected expense: How food delivery men survive Dhaka’s storms

6h | Features
More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

2d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

1d | TBS Today
What will be the problem for Bangladesh due to the US sanctions on the ACU?

What will be the problem for Bangladesh due to the US sanctions on the ACU?

1h | TBS Economy