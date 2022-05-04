US expatriate killed in Bogura, 4 held

Bangladesh

UNB
04 May, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 08:02 pm

US expatriate killed in Bogura, 4 held

UNB
04 May, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 08:02 pm
Representational image.Picture: Collected
Representational image.Picture: Collected

A 65-year-old US expatriate was hacked to death allegedly by some miscreants in Bogura Sadar upazila early Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak Sarkar, a former Jubadal leader. He was a US citizen and lived there with his family.

Locals said after visiting Razzak's mother's grave in Mahishbathan village of the upazila, he was sitting at a tea stall around midnight when a group of miscreants led by his nephew Omar Khayyam Sarkar Ropon surrounded him with 10-12 motorcycles and stabbed him indiscriminately with a sharp weapon.

He then tried to escape while opening fire on the miscreants using his licensed pistol, but Razzak fell injured on the road in Trimohoni.

The police rescued him and took him to Bogura Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Bogura Sadar Police Inspector (Investigation) Zahidul Haque said Omar Khayyam, nephew of the slain Razzak, was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Besides, Ropon's associates Abdul Hannan, Johnny and Al Amin were admitted to Bougra Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital with bullet wounds and were also detained, he added.

One foreign pistol and several bullet casings were recovered from the spot.

No case has been filed on behalf of the victim's family so far. The body is in the hospital morgue and will be handed over to the family after autopsy, said the inspector.

Top News

US expatriate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

13h | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

3d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

3d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

3d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

2h | Videos
Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

2h | Videos
Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

2h | Videos
Best movies about bank robbery

Best movies about bank robbery

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval