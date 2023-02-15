US envoys emphasise election, human rights during visit to Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 07:41 pm

US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet and a delegation of senior US government officials from the Department of State and US Agency for International Development visited Dhaka on 14-15 February, according to a press release.

Counselor Chollet met with Prime Minister Hasina, Foreign Minister Momen, and other senior officials from the Government of Bangladesh. They also meet civil society members and representatives from humanitarian organisations.

During these meetings, Chollet reiterated continued US support to Bangladesh in addressing the Rohingya crisis. He also emphasised the importance of free and fair elections and the protection of human rights in the country, cooperation to mitigate climate change, and a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

"This has been a very productive visit to Bangladesh, and I'm honoured. My first trip to Bangladesh comes on the heels of the year when we marked the 50th anniversary of US-Bangladesh relations," Chollet said. "The United States and Bangladesh have a robust partnership based on decades of cooperation and support, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship in trade, investment, security, and other shared priorities," he added.

The US government is dedicated to expanding the full range of trade, security, education, and humanitarian cooperation and ties between the Bangladeshi and American people to promote a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for both our nations, the press release reads.
 

