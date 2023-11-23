Russia accuses US envoy Peter Haas of discussing anti-govt protest with opposition leaders in Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
23 November, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 08:47 pm

"Such actions amount to nothing less than gross interference in internal affairs," she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The image shows a quote by Russia&#039;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Photo: Twitter handle of the Russian foreign ministry
The image shows a quote by Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Photo: Twitter handle of the Russian foreign ministry

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman of Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has said at the end of October, US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas met with a member of the local opposition party to discuss plans for organising anti-government rallies.

"Such actions amount to nothing less than gross interference in internal affairs," she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We have repeatedly highlighted the attempts by the US and its allies to influence the internal political processes in Bangladesh under the guise of ensuring that the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country are transparent and inclusive," Maria Zakharova said.

The UNB contacted the US Embassy in Dhaka over the Russian diplomat's allegation but the embassy did not comment on the matter immediately.

