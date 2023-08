US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Thursday met with State Minister for Information and Communications Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak on 10 August. Photo: UNB

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Thursday met with State Minister for Information and Communications Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

They discussed the areas for bilateral cooperation in the technology sector to strengthen Bangladesh-US relations.

The Ambassador emphasised the importance of technology in promoting democracy, said the Embassy.