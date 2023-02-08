US envoy honours Bangladeshi winners of Environmental, Governance, and Human Rights Awards

Bangladesh

Press Release
08 February, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 11:12 pm

Related News

US envoy honours Bangladeshi winners of Environmental, Governance, and Human Rights Awards

Award winners include Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Mohammed Tariqul Islam, Rozina Islam, Mohammad Nur Khan Liton, and Minhaj Chowdhury

Press Release
08 February, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 11:12 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Wednesday hosted a reception to honour Bangladeshis who have recently won US Department of State Awards addressing the most pressing issues in recent times, reads a media release.

"It is an honour for me to celebrate this occasion with people who have demonstrated such courage and dedication in fighting for what is right," said Ambassador Haas.

The honorees are as follows:

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, winner of the 2022 International Women of Courage Award for her activism in protecting the environment and human rights.  

Hasan is an environmental lawyer with over two decades of activism, winning cases against deforestation, pollution, unregulated ship breaking, and illegal land development.

Mohammed Tariqul Islam, who was recognised as a 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report Hero.  As Country Director for the NGO Justice & Care, Islam advocates for victims of human trafficking and is committed to increasing the Bangladeshi government's capacity to investigate and prosecute traffickers. 

Rozina Islam, who was named a 2022 Anti-Corruption Champion.  As a journalist, Islam demonstrates courage and tenacity through her investigative newspaper stories about human rights abuses and corruption in the public and private sectors of Bangladesh.

Mohammad Nur Khan (Liton), winner of the 2023 Human Rights Defender Award.  Liton has demonstrated exceptional bravery and persistence during his decades-long fight to document human rights abuses in Bangladesh and promote accountability. 

Minhaj Chowdhury, chief executive officer of Drinkwell, a company that won the 2022 US Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence in the category of climate resilience.  Drinkwell is a US company that provides technology to create safe drinking water for underprivileged communities in India and Bangladesh. 

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas / US department of state

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

15h | Pursuit
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The understated perks of journaling

14h | Pursuit
Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

1d | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Unknown facts about Sid-Kiara wedding

Unknown facts about Sid-Kiara wedding

9h | TBS Entertainment
Rescuers dig through rubble as death toll passes 9,000

Rescuers dig through rubble as death toll passes 9,000

9h | TBS World
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

1d | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

1d | TBS Round Table

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes
Banking

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes