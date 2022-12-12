US envoy expresses concern over recent political violence in the country

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas issued a statement expressing condolences and concern over the killing of a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activist on Wednesday (7 December) during a clash with police and the political violence in Dhaka.

"The US Embassy extends its condolences to the families of those killed and injured yesterday in Dhaka. We are concerned about reports of intimidation and political violence in Dhaka and call on everyone to respect the rule of law and to refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation," Peter Haas said on Thursday (8 December).

He added that the US encourages government authorities to investigate the reports of violence and to protect the fundamental freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

Meanwhile, the White House on Friday (9 December) called on the government to fully investigate reports of violence against journalists and human rights activists and urged all parties to refrain from violence.

A man died of bullet injuries after police and BNP activists clashed in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters in the capital on Wednesday amid political tensions that brewed ahead of BNP's 10 December Dhaka rally.

Police cordoned off the Nayapaltan BNP office, where the party planned to hold the political gathering after a series of divisional rallies across the country.

Dozens of BNP leaders and activists, including the party's senior leadership, were among those detained from the scene on Wednesday.