US engages directly with Bangladeshi officials to discuss 'shared priorities': State Dept

Bangladesh

UNB
19 July, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 01:02 pm

Related News

US engages directly with Bangladeshi officials to discuss 'shared priorities': State Dept

UNB
19 July, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 01:02 pm
US engages directly with Bangladeshi officials to discuss &#039;shared priorities&#039;: State Dept

The United States has said it engages directly with Bangladeshi officials to discuss "shared priorities" for the two countries.

Talking to reporters during a regular briefing at the US State Department on 18 July, its Spokesperson Matthew Miller said US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya emphasised in her trip the importance of the United States and Bangladesh working together to achieve Bangladesh's goal of "free and fair elections" as well as the crucial role of civil society, human rights defenders, journalists, and labour activists, and accountability for human rights abuses.

"These are important issues in our bilateral relationship," he said, adding that senior officials from the United States regularly travel to Bangladesh.

Miller said the US Under Secretary also emphasised the importance of continuing the support for Rohingya refugees.

She visited Rohingya refugees as well as humanitarian partners and Bangladesh senior government officials in Cox's Bazar and announced $74 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support Myanmar and Bangladesh's response efforts.

"I will just say finally that the United States is dedicated to partnering with the government and civil society to address the scourge of human trafficking in the region," Miller said.

Top News

Bangladesh-US / Bangladesh-US relationship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

6h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

4h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

20h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

1h | TBS Stories
Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

22h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

1d | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June