Reed Aeschliman joins as USAID mission chief in Bangladesh

Reed Aeschliman, the new Mission Director for the US Agency for International Development (USAID), joined the US Mission in Bangladesh as a senior leader with immense knowledge of the South Asia region.

"He is committed to strengthening relations with Bangladesh as a key strategic partner in major development initiatives, including food security, economic growth, climate change, health, democracy, human rights, and governance," reads a press release of the US Embassy in Dhaka.

Reed Aeschliman, the new Mission Director for the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID) in Bangladesh/ Photo: Courtesy

Expressing his enthusiasm for his new role, Mission Director Aeschliman stated, "I am excited to be in Dhaka and look forward to deepening our strong partnership with the people of Bangladesh to achieve the shared goal of helping this nation become an upper middle-income country by 2031."

Before taking on his current responsibilities in Bangladesh, Aeschliman served as the USAID Mission Director in Pakistan from 2022 to 2023, and in Sri Lanka and Maldives from 2018 to 2022.

As a career member of the United States Senior Foreign Service, he has held significant positions across various countries. His leadership experience also extends to the Philippines, Pacific Islands, Afghanistan, Cambodia, and India.

Furthermore, Aeschliman has contributed to USAID's efforts in Washington DC as the Deputy Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Asia Affairs, as well as the Director of the Office of Energy and Infrastructure in the Bureau for Economic Growth, Education, and Environment.

His diverse background also encompasses service as a US Peace Corps volunteer in Thailand, as well as legal roles including assistant law director for the city of Akron, Ohio, and private legal practice in Columbus, Ohio, with international legal consulting assignments in Southeast Asia and China.

Aeschliman holds a Master's Degree in International Affairs, and Southeast Asian Studies from Ohio University, and a Juris Doctorate from the University Of Akron School Of Law.