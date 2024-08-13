US Embassy says routine consular services suspended until further notice

The US Embassy in Dhaka says it is currently closed to routine consular services until further notice.

"If you have an upcoming visa appointment, please wait for further instructions on the consular section's reopening to routine services," said the Embassy in a message shared from its verified Facebook page.

The Embassy encouraged applicants saying, "You may apply for expedited appointments."

An expedited appointment, however, does not guarantee that a visa will be issued.

All applicants are unique and the consular officers adjudicate cases in accordance with the US immigration law, said the Embassy.