US embassy salutes Bangabandhu's legacy of founding independent Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
17 March, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 08:42 pm

The US Embassy in Dhaka has congratulated the people of Bangladesh as they observe the 102nd  birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"During this 102nd anniversary year of his birth, we salute his legacy of founding an independent Bangladesh," said the embassy in a message shared on its verified Facebook page Thursday (17 March).

US Embassy Dhaka is proud Bangabandhu was a US Department of State exchange programme alumnus, one of the very first International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) participants from Bangladesh, the message reads.

