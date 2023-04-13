US embassy to pay attention to heinous crimes of 1977 martial law

Human Rights Officer of US Embassy in Dhaka, Sophia Meulenbreg today assured 'Mayer Kanna', a network of 1977 victims, that her government would pay proper attention to the heinous crimes that occurred in the darkest part of Bangladesh's history.

The officer gave the assurance when a delegation of 'Mayer Kanna' met with her in the city's American Club, said a release of the organization here.

"The delegation handed over some documents to Sophia, which clearly provided evidence about the helpless soldiers in the army and air forces who were executed even before so called mock trial. They were executed in October but letters were sent to families in December stating their conviction and staying in jail," said the release of Mayer Kanna.

Sophia thanked the delegation for coming to see her and handing over her the relevant documents of gross human rights violation and massacre in the army and Air Force in 1977. She was empathetic to the cause of the victims' family, it added.

The Mayer Kanna members requested the US government to raise their demand for justice in every possible way and places so that their unheard voice may not be suppressed again and again.

Mayer Kanna Convenor Kamruzzaman Lenin, Bilkis Chowdhury and the network's legal adviser Barrister Prashanta Barua, among others, were present in the meeting.

The members of 1977 network thanked the US embassy and ambassador for accepting the documents and hearing the delegation's cause of sufferings. The network pressed that BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman was the mastermind of the heinous crimes and they are in apprehension that BNP is the principal obstruction to the way of justice, the released added.