US embassy issues alert to citizens over 10 Dec rally in Dhaka

The US embassy in Dhaka has issued demonstration alert to its citizen over the final divisional rally of BNP in Dhaka slated for 10 December.

"Two of Bangladesh's largest political parties have announced rallies in different areas of Dhaka for December 10, 2022. US citizens should practice vigilance and remember that demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence," read the notice issued Wednesday (7 December).

"You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings. Review personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates," it added.

The notice suggested to US citizens to avoid large crowds or protests, be aware of their surroundings at all times, monitor local news, remain vigilant, and always carry mobile phone with sufficient battery power for emergency communications.

"The next general election in Bangladesh is anticipated to occur before or during January 2024, and political party rallies and other election-related activities have already commenced. Political rallies and demonstrations may be held with increasing frequency or intensity as the general election draws nearer," read the notice.

Earlier on Tuesday (6 December), The US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price has voiced concern about reports of police harassment, arrests of opposition party members, and restrictions on the ability to hold rallies in Bangladesh.

"We're concerned about reports of intimidation and political violence in Bangladesh. We call on the government to respect and to protect the fundamental freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly." Ned Price said at a briefing in Washington.

On Tuesday (6 December), Fifteen foreign missions in Bangladesh, including those of the USA, the UK, the EU and Japan, reaffirmed the importance of adhering commitment to peaceful assembly and free, fair, inclusive, electoral processes in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The United Kingdom government also has advised its citizens in Bangladesh to avoid all large gatherings, including political rallies to be held by the BNP on 10 December in Dhaka.

The BNP has been holding rallies in its political divisional cities since early October for several demands including poll-time caretaker government. The series of political programmes are scheduled to end with the Dhaka rally on 10 December.

But the venue is yet to be finalised. The BNP wants to hold the rally in front of its Nayapaltan party office, but cops say no to it, saying the gathering will "obstruct the regular traffic flow" and cause sufferings to people.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq has said that BNP will not be allowed to hold its 10 December rally at Naya Paltan.

"Police will take action if BNP forcefully wants to hold the rally in Naya Paltan," he said while briefing the media Wednesday (7 December).

The DMP commissioner said, "They [BNP] can go to Suhrawardy Udyan, Kalshi ground or Tongi Ijtema field. We won't take the responsibility for any kind of subversive activities on any open road or at Naya Paltan."

Meanwhile, police dispersed the BNP men gathered in front of the party's central office in Naya Paltan this afternoon. A man was killed and more than 100 people were injured reportedly during the clash between BNP activists and police.

Police also detained over 200 BNP leaders and activists including BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Publicity Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie and Swechchhasebak Dal General Secretary Abdul Quader Bhuiyan Jewel.