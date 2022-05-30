US Embassy, Fisheries and Livestock Ministry celebrate 50 years of cooperation in livestock sector

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 07:26 pm

Related News

US Embassy, Fisheries and Livestock Ministry celebrate 50 years of cooperation in livestock sector

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 07:26 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Helen LaFave and the Minister of Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim celebrated 50 years of US-Bangladesh cooperation in the livestock sector on Wednesday (25 May).

They were joined by officials from the Bangladesh Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and US representatives from US Livestock Genetics Export (USLGE), said a press release.

USLGE is a non-profit trade organisation that brings together a broad base of US livestock organisations.

"We have provided millions of dollars in funding to develop the livestock industry and are now looking to expand our trading relationship in the sector," said DCM LaFave.

"Each year, Bangladesh sources more and more high-quality livestock and genetics from the United States. Last year alone, Bangladesh imported more than $7 million, a record amount."

According to the media release, the event was the first time the US livestock industry has traveled to Bangladesh to learn more about the growing market.

In addition to this event, USLGE representatives and American businesses will hold meetings with businesses and government stakeholders traveling to Bangladesh's dairy farm, artificial insemination lab, and quality control lab in Savar, and visiting commercial dairy farms in Saidpur.

Over the past 50 years, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have worked closely with Bangladesh to develop the livestock industry.

From 2013-2017, USDA supported Bangladesh through the $7 million Bangladesh Dairy Enhancement Programme, which improved farm management practices and increased milk production.

 

Fisheries and livestock ministry / US embassy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

8h | Brands
Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

7h | Brands
KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

5h | Brands
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran RFL. Illustration: TBS

If Coca-Cola & Unilever can do it, we can too: Pran RFL chairman on its global ambitions

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

2h | Videos
Naba Dairy of Rajshahi plans to sell packaged meat

Naba Dairy of Rajshahi plans to sell packaged meat

2h | Videos
Success comes from hard work, not easy

Success comes from hard work, not easy

2h | Videos
Alia's first produced film titled "Darlings"

Alia's first produced film titled "Darlings"

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

6
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh