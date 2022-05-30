US Embassy, Fisheries and Livestock Ministry celebrate 50 years of cooperation in livestock sector

Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Helen LaFave and the Minister of Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim celebrated 50 years of US-Bangladesh cooperation in the livestock sector on Wednesday (25 May).

They were joined by officials from the Bangladesh Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and US representatives from US Livestock Genetics Export (USLGE), said a press release.

USLGE is a non-profit trade organisation that brings together a broad base of US livestock organisations.

"We have provided millions of dollars in funding to develop the livestock industry and are now looking to expand our trading relationship in the sector," said DCM LaFave.

"Each year, Bangladesh sources more and more high-quality livestock and genetics from the United States. Last year alone, Bangladesh imported more than $7 million, a record amount."

According to the media release, the event was the first time the US livestock industry has traveled to Bangladesh to learn more about the growing market.

In addition to this event, USLGE representatives and American businesses will hold meetings with businesses and government stakeholders traveling to Bangladesh's dairy farm, artificial insemination lab, and quality control lab in Savar, and visiting commercial dairy farms in Saidpur.

Over the past 50 years, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have worked closely with Bangladesh to develop the livestock industry.

From 2013-2017, USDA supported Bangladesh through the $7 million Bangladesh Dairy Enhancement Programme, which improved farm management practices and increased milk production.