US Embassy expresses solidarity in protest against harassment for wearing teep 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 08:58 pm

Related News

US Embassy expresses solidarity in protest against harassment for wearing teep 

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 08:58 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Members of the US Embassy in Bangladesh have expressed solidarity against the harassment of a teacher, Lata Samaddar, by a policeman for wearing teep. 

"Harassment in all forms is unacceptable.  Celebrating Bangladesh's diversity and calling for respect for all individuals, members of the US Embassy wore a teep in solidarity with the teacher and others who have faced harassment," reads a statement issued by the embassy Tuesday (5 April) on its Facebook handle.

Tejgaon College teacher Lata Samaddar filed a general diary (GD) with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station against the policeman for harassment and an attempt on her life for wearing a teep.

In the GD filed on 2 April, Lata stated that a man wearing a police uniform hurled verbal abuse at her for wearing a teep near the Farmgate area in the capital Saturday.

"When I protested, the policeman tried to run me over with his motorcycle. I moved away and tried to save my life. But I fell under the bike and got severely injured," she added.

Lata said that when she informed nearby traffic police officers, they advised her to file a complaint at the police station.

The incident triggered widespread criticism and protests both online and offline.

The policeman, Constable Nazmul Haque, has been suspended as the police finally identified him.

US embassy Dhaka / teep / harassment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

10h | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

10h | Habitat
Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

12h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

1h | Videos
Election in 3-month not possible in Pakistan

Election in 3-month not possible in Pakistan

1h | Videos
Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

1h | Videos
Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?