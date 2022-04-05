US Embassy expresses solidarity in protest against harassment for wearing teep 

Members of the US Embassy in Bangladesh have expressed solidarity against the harassment of a teacher, Lata Samaddar, by a policeman for wearing teep.

"Harassment in all forms is unacceptable. Celebrating Bangladesh's diversity and calling for respect for all individuals, members of the US Embassy wore a teep in solidarity with the teacher and others who have faced harassment," reads a statement issued by the embassy Tuesday (5 April) on its Facebook handle.

Tejgaon College teacher Lata Samaddar filed a general diary (GD) with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station against the policeman for harassment and an attempt on her life for wearing a teep.

In the GD filed on 2 April, Lata stated that a man wearing a police uniform hurled verbal abuse at her for wearing a teep near the Farmgate area in the capital Saturday.

"When I protested, the policeman tried to run me over with his motorcycle. I moved away and tried to save my life. But I fell under the bike and got severely injured," she added.

Lata said that when she informed nearby traffic police officers, they advised her to file a complaint at the police station.

The incident triggered widespread criticism and protests both online and offline.

The policeman, Constable Nazmul Haque, has been suspended as the police finally identified him.