US Embassy expresses sadness over attack on 3 Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers in Mali

The US Embassy in Dhaka has expressed its sadness in learning about the recent improvised explosive device attack that wounded three Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers in Mali.

"We commend the peacekeepers' unwavering commitment and sacrifice to maintain peace and stability in Mali," said the US Embassy on Tuesday.

The embassy wished them all a speedy recovery from these injuries.

Earlier, on Monday, the United States appreciated the "courage and dedication" of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers who promote peace around the world.

As of March 2023, Bangladesh is the largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping operations.

Since 1948, more than two million uniformed and civilian personnel have served at UN field missions across the world.

Their contributions are being highlighted on the International Day of the United Nations Peacekeepers observed on Monday.