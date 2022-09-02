US Embassy in Dhaka hosts delegation of American artists to celebrate 50 years of bilateral ties

The Embassy of the United States of America in Dhaka, in partnership with American Voices, a US cultural diplomacy organisation, hosted a delegation of four award-winning American hip-hop artists to lead a series of training sessions for 54 rising Bangladeshi hip-hop stars.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the US and Bangladesh.

To celebrate 50 years of friendship, the YES Academy provided Bangladeshi youth with an opportunity to learn and collaborate with American instructors in music production, rap, and breakdance.

The YES Academy workshops featured Dangerflow band member and MC Angel "Ocean Alvarado", award-winning hip-hop DJ Carl "DJ Invisible".

The eight-day intensive workshop was held from 25 August to 1 September at the Edward M Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts.

The workshop concluded with a musical showcase at Shilpakala Academy on 1 September that featured performances by 54 talented Bangladeshi artists and four American instructors.

US Ambassador Peter Haas attended the concert.

Over the last five decades, the US has been proud to partner with the government and people of Bangladesh. The Youth Excellence on Stage (YES) Academy is a testament to the US government's commitment to promote mutual understanding, creativity, and collaboration between cultural ambassadors in Bangladesh and the US.

Launched in 2007, the YES Academy serves as American Voices' flagship cultural diplomacy program aimed at providing high-quality training in some of America's greatest cultural artistic genres, such as hip-hop and breakdance, for youth around the world.