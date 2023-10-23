US Embassy delegation visits Beximco Industrial Park

A delegation of diplomats from US Embassy Dhaka visited the Beximco's Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park on Saturday (21 October 21).

They took great interest in Beximco initiatives on value addition and innovation using advanced technology, education and R&D as key drivers, reads a press release.

They were keen to learn about Beximco's vision and strategy on the global situations, application of technologies to overcome manufacturing and great initiatives on sustainability issues.

They were extremely impressed with the state-of-the-art vertical manufacturing in textiles, apparels, washing & ceramics plants and the recruitment, retention & growth of best-in-class employees and a happy workforce.

The US diplomats were very impressed to see Shinepukur Ceramics which produces fine Porcelain and high-end Bone-China to customers including Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and others.

