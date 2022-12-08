US embassy concerned about reports of intimidation, political violence in Dhaka

The US embassy has voiced concern about reports of intimidation and political violence in Dhaka ahead of BNP's 10 December rally in the capital.

"We are concerned about reports of intimidation and political violence in Dhaka and call on everyone to respect the rule of law and to refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation." US Ambassador Peter Has said in a Facebook post shared in US Embassy Dhaka on Thursday (8 December).

The embassy also extended its condolence to the families of those killed and injured in Wednesday's BNP-Police clash in capital's Nayapaltan area.

"We encourage government authorities to investigate these reports of violence and to protect the fundamental freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly." the ambassador said.

Earlier on Wednesday (7 December), a man was killed after being shot during a clash between police and BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters in the capital amid political tensions brewing ahead of the BNP's 10 December Dhaka rally.

Dozens of BNP men, journalists and police personnel were also injured in the clash.

Police also arrested around 480 BNP leaders and activists, including the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, former Chhatra Dal president Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Special Assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas following the BNP-police clash.

Earlier on Wednesday (7 December), the US embassy in Dhaka issued demonstration alert to its citizen over the final divisional rally of BNP in Dhaka slated for 10 December.

On Tuesday (6 December), the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price has voiced concern about reports of police harassment, arrests of opposition party members, and restrictions on the ability to hold rallies in Bangladesh. "We're concerned about reports of intimidation and political violence in Bangladesh. We call on the government to respect and to protect the fundamental freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly." Ned Price said at a briefing in Washington.

Fifteen foreign missions in Bangladesh on 6 December reaffirmed the importance of adhering commitment to peaceful assembly and free, fair, inclusive, electoral processes in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The United Kingdom government also advised its citizens in Bangladesh to avoid all large gatherings, including political rallies to be held by the BNP on 10 December in Dhaka.

The BNP has been holding rallies in its political divisional cities since early October for several demands including poll-time caretaker government. The series of political programmes are scheduled to end with the Dhaka rally on 10 December.

But the venue is yet to be finalised. The BNP wants to hold the rally in front of its Nayapaltan party office, but cops say no to it, saying the gathering will "obstruct the regular traffic flow" and cause sufferings to people.

