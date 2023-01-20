US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

TBS Report
20 January, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 06:04 pm

The US Embassy in Dhaka on Friday (20 January) has released a statement condemning the recent fraudulent activities regarding US visas.

In coordination with the US Embassy, police have arrested six individuals who were selling fraudulent entry and exit stamps to US visa applicants.

"US visa applicants are responsible for the information they provide on visa application forms and for any documents they provide at the interview. The best guidance for prospective visa applicants is to review information on the US Embassy website, be prepared for their interview with any supporting documentation, and provide factual and truthful answers during the visa process and interviews," reads the statement.

The embassy stated that it is not necessary to use a visa broker to apply for a US visa. "US visa applicants are encouraged to complete their own applications online, as all the information needed to make an application can be found on our website."

The embassy also cautioned prospective applicants that presenting false information and documents may not only result in a visa denial but may also result in an ineligibility that prevents future travel to the United States.

