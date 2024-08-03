US Embassy cancels all visa, citizen service appointments tomorrow
The US Embassy in Dhaka has cancelled all visa and US citizen service appointments scheduled for tomorrow (4 August).
Appointments will be rescheduled to a later date, the embassy announced on its official Facebook page today (3 August).
The embassy will be open tomorrow for limited operations, the post reads.
The post added that applicants with urgent travel needs are advised to visit ustraveldocs.com to request an expedited appointment.