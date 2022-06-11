US embassy calls for fearless promotion of human rights

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 11:45 am

Related News

US embassy calls for fearless promotion of human rights

The rule of law, free and fair elections, freedom of expression, and freedom of the press are cornerstones of a healthy democracy and the right of all, reads a press release from the US Embassy.

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 11:45 am
US embassy calls for fearless promotion of human rights

The US Embassy in Dhaka has said that people should be free to promote human rights without fear of retaliation.

The statement comes a day after the embassy criticised the government's move to deny registration renewal of rights organisation Odhikar. 

The rule of law, free and fair elections, freedom of expression, and freedom of the press are cornerstones of a healthy democracy and the right of all, reads a press release from the US Embassy.

"Whether heading to the polls to vote, exposing corruption, documenting human rights abuses, or peacefully rallying around a common cause, people and non-governmental organizations everywhere bring to life and defend the basic tenets of democracy every day," the statement noted.

The Embassy brought forward the commitments made by nations in  UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders- which states that, "everyone has the right, individually and in association with others, to promote and strive for the protection and realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms at the national and international levels."

The same sentiment was present when the embassy tweeted in Friday condemning the cancellation of Odhikar's registration.

"Civil society organisations strengthen democracy. #OHCHR states everyone has the right to promote and strive for the protection and realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms. People should be free to promote human rights freely and without fear of retaliation. #odikhar," reads the full tweet. 

The NGO Affairs Bureau of the Prime Minister's Office cancelled the registration of Odhikar on 6 June.

The rights body applied for a 10 years extension of its registration to the NGO Bureau after its registration expired in 2015.

US Embassay / Human Rights / Odhikar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

First Light. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Encountering roots

1h | In Focus
Long-tailed Shrike staring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Long-tailed Shrike: An astute and princely ‘butcher’

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3h | Panorama
Lynk & Co unveils “The Next Day” concept car

Lynk & Co unveils “The Next Day” concept car

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Meet the YouTube king of Bangladesh

Meet the YouTube king of Bangladesh

28m | Videos
This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

14h | Videos
The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

14h | Videos
Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

6
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions