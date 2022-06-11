US embassy calls for fearless promotion of human rights

The US Embassy in Dhaka has said that people should be free to promote human rights without fear of retaliation.

The statement comes a day after the embassy criticised the government's move to deny registration renewal of rights organisation Odhikar.

The rule of law, free and fair elections, freedom of expression, and freedom of the press are cornerstones of a healthy democracy and the right of all, reads a press release from the US Embassy.

"Whether heading to the polls to vote, exposing corruption, documenting human rights abuses, or peacefully rallying around a common cause, people and non-governmental organizations everywhere bring to life and defend the basic tenets of democracy every day," the statement noted.

The Embassy brought forward the commitments made by nations in UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders- which states that, "everyone has the right, individually and in association with others, to promote and strive for the protection and realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms at the national and international levels."

The same sentiment was present when the embassy tweeted in Friday condemning the cancellation of Odhikar's registration.

"Civil society organisations strengthen democracy. #OHCHR states everyone has the right to promote and strive for the protection and realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms. People should be free to promote human rights freely and without fear of retaliation. #odikhar," reads the full tweet.

The NGO Affairs Bureau of the Prime Minister's Office cancelled the registration of Odhikar on 6 June.

The rights body applied for a 10 years extension of its registration to the NGO Bureau after its registration expired in 2015.