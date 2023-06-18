US embassy awards grants to Bangladeshi youth groups for climate projects

The US embassy has awarded grants to three Bangladeshi youth groups for developing innovative solutions to protect natural resources, improve waste management, curb plastic pollution, and create awareness about the need for urgent action to mitigate climate threats.

US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Helen LaFave, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, and Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) Vice-Chancellor Hasan jointly presented awards to the youth organisations on Saturday, reads a press release.

Fifteen youth organisations from various universities and community environmental conservation groups across the country participated in USAID's "Saving Mother Nature, Saving Us" over the past six months.

During this time, they learned how to develop effective project plans and proposals and pitched their project ideas to a panel of judges at a special event at IUB.

"Climate action is a lot of work, but if we work together, we can make a difference. This is why we emphasise the need to mobilise youth leaders. They are not only future leaders of Bangladesh; they are already talented leaders in their schools and in their communities now," said LaFave at the event.

The grand prize winner of the project proposal competition was the Sharub youth group from Satkhira for its innovative idea to provide remote villages in its district with safe, saline-free drinking water.

The second-place winner was PCycle for their idea to promote sustainable waste management in schools and universities.

The Bangladesh Youth Environmental Initiative won third place for its proposal to increase climate literacy and create a climate-based school curriculum for young Bangladeshi students.

The winning groups each received cash grants from USAID to mobilise their project ideas.