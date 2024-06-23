US Embassy awards $18k in grants to young journalists

The United States Embassy in Dhaka has announced that four projects by journalism students and young journalists, who participated in the first-ever TechCamp in Bangladesh, have been awarded grants totaling $18,430.

Stephen Ibelli, public affairs counselor at the US Embassy, congratulated the winners for their dedication to Tech Camp's objectives, said a press release.

"You play a crucial role in advancing media literacy and combating misinformation. Now you can use your newly acquired skills to make a positive impact in your communities," he said.

This grant event marks a significant milestone following the three-day TechCamp: Empowering Journalists, Ensuring Truth, which took place from 6-8 February, according to the media release.

Fifty journalism students and young journalists from across the nation were selected to participate in this initiative, where they received training from international experts on media literacy, fact-checking methodologies, countering misinformation, cybersecurity, and the application of artificial intelligence in journalism.

The four projects receiving grants are: "Coastal Voices", "Empowering Media Students to Identify News Sources and Eliminating Misinformation and Disinformation", "Media Literacy Beyond the Screen: Bridging Gaps, Building Minds", and "Voice for Voiceless".

By awarding these grants, the U.S. Embassy Dhaka continues to demonstrate its dedication to empowering young journalists and fostering a culture of truth and media literacy in Bangladesh, reads the release.

Tech Camp was organised in partnership with the Global Youth Leadership Center (GYLC) Inc and the Bureau of Educational & Cultural Affairs (ECA) at the US Department of State.