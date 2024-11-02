US elections outcome won't affect Dhaka-Washington ties: CA's press secretary

The results of the US election will not pose any challenge for the relations that the two countries maintain as Prof Muhammad Yunus as a global leader has very good ties with senior leaders of the both parties, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said today (2 November).

"He [CA Prof Yunus] has friends in both parties. The relationship depends a lot on personal attachment. Prof Yunus is a global leader. So, whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump wins the US election, there will be no challenge for our relationship," Alam said while speaking as the chief at a debate competition in Dhaka.

The electoral system in the US is called a two-party system. That means that two parties dominate the political field in all three levels of government.

In the US, these two parties are the Republican Party and the Democratic Party.

Other parties, often generally termed "third parties", in the US include The Green Party, Libertarians, Constitution Party and Natural Law Party.

The press secretary said Donald Trump's statement on minorities in Bangladesh is a completely domestic political issue and lobbyists may have influenced this issue.

Trump, on Thursday, strongly condemned the "barbaric violence" against Hindus, Christians and other minorities who are "getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos."

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Friday said what Republican Donald Trump, who is running again for the White House, thinks about the events in Bangladesh "does obviously matter", but stressed that their task in the government is to tell the truth.

"He [Trump] may soon become the leader of the free world. But our task is to tell our truth in the most transparent and compelling way possible," he said.

Alam said Bangladesh's relations with India are good and Bangladesh wants to continue this good relationship with them.

"We received support from all over the world in the unprecedented mass uprising that took place in Bangladesh. No evil force can survive when the people wake up," he said.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump held duelling rallies within miles of each other in swing state Wisconsin's largest city, Milwaukee, on Friday night.

Milwaukee is home to the most Democratic votes in Wisconsin, but its conservative Republican suburbs are a critical area for Trump as he tries to reclaim the state he narrowly won in 2016 but lost in 2020.

The shadow parliament was organised by Debate for Democracy on the impact of the US elections at the FDC in the capital.

Debate for Democracy Chairman Hassan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron presided over the event.

Kiron said that since Donald Trump mentioned his friendly relations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi just before the US elections, the "fallen" government thinks it will be easy for them to return to Bangladeshi politics.

"If Trump is elected, they can try to rehabilitate themselves in politics by capitalising on Modi's relationship with him. But the students and people of this country will no longer accept the fallen dictatorship accused of genocide in Bangladeshi politics," he said.

A few days before the US election, some are trying to find a mystery about Donald Trump's sudden condemnation of attacks on Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and other minorities in Bangladesh, Kiron said.

He also said that no matter who wins the US election, their foreign policy does not change much.

State University of Bangladesh emerged victorious in the debate competition against the Green University of Bangladesh.

The judges of the competition were Professor Dr Tajul Islam Chowdhury Tuhin, Professor Dr AKM Mazharul Islam, DCAB President Nurul Islam Hasib, DCAB General Secretary Ashiqur Rahman Apu and Journalist Md. Atiqur Rahman.