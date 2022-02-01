US doesn't want to impose sanctions on Bangladesh, says House Foreign Affairs Committee chair

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 01:00 pm

Chairman Rep. Gregory W Meeks wears a face mask as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on the Biden Administration's Priorities for .. Foreign Policy on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, March 10, 2021. Photo: REUTERS
Chairman Rep. Gregory W Meeks wears a face mask as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on the Biden Administration's Priorities for .. Foreign Policy on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, March 10, 2021. Photo: REUTERS

Influential US Congressman and Chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs Gregory W Meeks has said they do not want to impose any sanctions against Bangladesh and there is an excellent relationship between the Washington and Dhaka.

"We want to make sure that we are not [imposing any sanctions] against Bangladesh and we are still working with the government and people of the country," he told a fundraising luncheon function at a restaurant in New York's Queens area on Monday, according to a press release published Monday.

Meeks, also an eminent lawyer, has been a US representative of Democratic Party from New York since 1998, and serving as the chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs since 2021.

"We are not putting any embargo against Bangladesh. The sanctions were imposed on some individuals of an organisation, not the entire organisation... we are looking into the scenario there," he added.

US imposes sanctions on RAB, 7 officials over human rights abuse

Meeks also replied to a question about a vested quarter, from inside and outside Bangladesh, who is strongly lobbying for imposing sanctions against more officials and the politicians as well, added the statement.

"But we will not do it as per their words ... it's not possible, and we'll take right steps after scrutinising all things," he said.

Meeks said that he will visit Bangladesh this year to see the human rights situation and other issues.

"Before then, I will talk to the State Department and Congress Sub-Committee on the Asia-Pacific ... if necessary we'll arrange a hearing in the Congress on Bangladesh issues," he said.

Known for his compassionate and tenacious representation of his constituency, and his coalition-building skills, Chairman Meeks proudly serves the constituents of New York's Fifth Congressional District, which is a major Bangladeshi American concentration.

