US against dominance of any particular country in Indo-Pacific: Foreign secretary

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Tuesday said the United States does not want dominance by any particular country in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Both countries share a vision to ensure the Indo-Pacific region is free, open, peaceful, and secure," said the minister while talking to reporters after his meeting with the visiting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security in the US Bureau of Political-Military Affairs Mira Resnick at the Foreign Service Academy.

"The US has taken note of our Indo-Pacific outlook and there are many similarities. For free navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, the economic potential should be fully utilised," he added.

Masud also reiterated to the US side that Bangladesh's commitment to the people is to hold a free and fair election. "We are bound to hold a free and fair election, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself said so, even to the foreigners," said Masud.

A foreign ministry official who took part in the meeting told The Business Standard that the US delegation also asked about the law enforcement preparation regarding national polls if any untoward situation arises.

"They wanted to know the free and fair elections procedure and how it would be held, pre-polls situation if any massive protest takes place," he added.

The secretary said the Election Commission is making preparations, but it cannot be said which political party is thinking about the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, the foreign secretary said Bangladesh will raise the Teesta water-sharing issue on 8 September during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

"We have many bilateral issues. Important ones will be discussed, including the Teesta water-sharing issue," he said.

He said they discussed all security-related issues including energy security and cyber security and said the multifaceted relations between the two countries demand frequent engagement.

Talking about the human rights issues, Masud bin Momen said Bangladesh takes all allegations seriously and follows due process.

"We take every human rights violation case seriously. RAB, police everyone has their own standard operating procedure, there is accountability if anyone shoots a bullet," he said.

"A written submission has been made to withdraw the sanctions on the RAB. The process is ongoing, and the sanctions can only be withdrawn through the established process. We must follow the United States' official systems," said the secretary.

"Regarding the Rohingya repatriation, they may have some observations on the current security situation in Rakhine State and the sustainable livelihood opportunities there," he added.

The foreign secretary also said that the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a bilateral meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart and a courtesy meeting with the prime minister during his visit to Dhaka.

"Bangladesh will discuss the volatile situation in the world today, which has been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war. We will discuss food and fertiliser security, sanctions and counter-sanctions, and the purchase of essential goods. We hope that these issues can be resolved as soon as possible," he said.

Earlier, Bangladesh and the United States held the ninth annual bilateral security dialogue in Dhaka as part of a "comprehensive security relationship" between the two governments.

Khandker Masudul Alam, director general (North America) led the Bangladesh delegation while the US Side was led by Mira Resnick.

The security dialogue covered a wide range of issues related to the partnership between the two countries including strategic priorities and regional security issues, defence cooperation, civilian security cooperation, UN peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, and countering violent extremism.