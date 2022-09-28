US does not support any particular political party in Bangladesh: Envoy

The United States of America does not support any particular political party in Bangladesh, said its Ambassador Peter D Haas.

"Bangladesh needs democracy, transparency, good governance and respect for human rights and democracy is particularly important right now," he said while speaking at the monthly luncheon meeting on "US – Bangladesh Bilateral Relations: Business and Trade as Keys to Expansion" at the Westin Hotel on Wednesday organised by The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bangladesh.

The US envoy said, "We do want a free and fair election according to international standards so that people in Bangladesh can freely choose their own government."

"Everybody including the Election Commission, media, law enforcement agencies, civil society, and political parties, has an important role for a fair election. If any one of them fails to fulfil their responsibility, it is impossible to hold a free and fair election," he added.

Mentioning the recent violence and demonstration by political parties in Bangladesh, the US envoy expressed apprehension that "a free and fair election cannot take place in this environment of political violence".

"It is important for everyone – the demonstrators, political parties, government and law enforcement agencies – to respect the rule of law and refrain from violence and acts of intimidations," Peter Haas said.

AmCham Bangladesh President Syed Ershad Ahmed gave a welcome address and its Vice President Syed Mohammad Kamal gave a vote of thanks at the event.