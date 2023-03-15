US to do everything it can to help Bangladesh reach its destination: Ambassador Peter Haas

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 11:17 am

Related News

US to do everything it can to help Bangladesh reach its destination: Ambassador Peter Haas

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 11:17 am
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas. Photo:UNB
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas. Photo:UNB

The US Ambassador in Bangladesh Peter Haas has assured that his country will do everything it can to help Bangladesh reach its desired destination.

The US has been and will continue to be accompanying Bangladesh in its journey to becoming a prosperous, democratic, developed country, he furthered in a video marking his one year in office on Wednesday (15 March).

He said, "Today, I celebrate my one-year anniversary serving as the US ambassador to Bangladesh. In the past year, I have had the honour to visit many places in this beautiful country. 

"I have seen fascinating places throughout Dhaka, as well as in the Sunderbans, Rajshahi, and Cox's Bazar. I have been privileged to meet Bangladeshis of all ages and from all walks of life. And I have learnt to love shingara, biriyani and mishti doi."

"When I think about Bangladesh, an analogy comes to mind. I am riding in a car in which movement down the road represents the passage of time. When I look in the rearview mirror, I am amazed by how far Bangladesh has come in just 51 years. I see a Bangladesh that has made the journey from a country with little more than its independence and pride to a country with one of the world's fastest-growing economies that is on the cusp of graduating from the least developed country status.

"When I look down the road through the windscreen, I imagine just how far Bangladesh can travel over the next 51 years. Bangladesh has everything it needs to become a prosperous, democratic, developed country in the coming years," he added.

The US ambassador said, "The road ahead is, of course, not flat and straight. It has hills, and turns, and potholes. As with every country, Bangladesh will have to navigate those twists and turns as it takes steps to nourish democracy, improve governance, build institutions, and educate its people.

"Bangladesh and its people are steering this vehicle, and it is you who will determine the direction — and the speed — at which the car travels in the future. The United States has been and will continue to be accompanying you on this journey. We will do everything we can to help you reach your destination."

"So, as I begin my second year as the US ambassador to this great country, I look forward to continuing our journey together. Dhonnobad," he concluded in the video.

Top News

Bangladesh-US relationship / US Ambassador Peter Haas / US embassy Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

3h | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

3h | Pursuit
Attendees were given Sayan&#039;s book, ‘Startup As I Saw It’. Photo: Courtesy

Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

3h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

General knowledge"Nawab Sirajuddaula"

General knowledge"Nawab Sirajuddaula"

2h | Videos
A big passion for scale model cars

A big passion for scale model cars

19h | TBS Stories
Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

16h | TBS Today
Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 