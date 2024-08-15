US in discussions with India, neighbouring countries regarding recent events in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 12:23 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Washington has been in contact with India and other regional countries to discuss recent developments in Bangladesh and to advocate for an end to the violence.

During a briefing yesterday, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel responsed to questions about the security situation, human rights concerns, and the restoration of democracy in Bangladesh.

"On the topic of Bangladesh, we have been in touch with our Indian partners as well as other countries in the region to discuss recent events. I'm not going to get into private diplomatic discussions," said Patel.

US will continue to push for an end to violence in Bangladesh as well as continue to push for accountability and the respect for rule of law, he added.

He was also asked if Secretary of State received two letters from two Indian American Congressmen, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Shri Thanedar, seeking his intervention and help in protecting the lives of Hindus in Bangladesh and he is addressing the issues raised by these two congressmen.

"So what I can say is that we engage with partners in Congress regularly. I'm not going to get into specific letters or engagements, but let me just note that the interim government, we welcome Dr. Yunus's call for calm and an end to the recent violence – of the new – and as well as we welcome the new government's focus on restoring security and the protection of members of minority communities as well," stated Patel.

