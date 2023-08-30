US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Security likely to be in Dhaka next week

Bangladesh

UNB
30 August, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 03:10 pm

Related News

US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Security likely to be in Dhaka next week

She will likely arrive in Dhaka on September 4 as Bangladesh and the United States are making preparations to hold the next round of security dialogue

UNB
30 August, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 03:10 pm
US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security at the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Mira Resnick
US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security at the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Mira Resnick

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security at the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Mira Resnick, is likely to be in Dhaka next week to discuss issues of mutual interest.

She will likely arrive in Dhaka on September 4 as Bangladesh and the United States are making preparations to hold the next round of security dialogue, a foreign ministry official told UNB.

Resnick oversees the Bureau's Office of Regional Security and Arms Transfers, which manages over $40 billion annually in government-to-government defence equipment transfers through Foreign Military Sales, Third Party Transfers, and Excess Defense Articles.

Resnick is also responsible for the Bureau's Office of Security Assistance, which manages approximately $6.5 billion in US security sector assistance annually; coordinates State Department oversight, planning, and input for over $9 billion in the Defense Department security sector assistance programs; and provides State Department input for Department of Defense planning and military activities.

The security dialogue covers a wide range of issues related to the partnership between the two countries, including strategic priorities and regional security issues, defence cooperation, civilian security cooperation, UN peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, and countering violent extremism.

Bangladesh is likely to reiterate its call to return Rashed Chowdhury, a convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to Bangladesh to face justice. The Rohingya issue may also come up for discussion as a threat in the regional and global contexts.

At the 8th Security Dialogue held between the two countries at the US Department of State in April last year, the two sides had "constructive discussions" on defence agreements like GSOMIA and ACSA as the US is keen to enhance security cooperation with Bangladesh.

General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement (ACSA) are "essential" to enable a closer defence relationship and expand opportunities for defence trade, information sharing, and military-to-military cooperation between the United States and Bangladesh. These issues are likely to come up for discussion as a follow-up, a diplomatic source told UNB.

Top News

US diplomat / visits

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

18h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

7h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

11h | TBS SPORTS
F-16, a game changer or not?

F-16, a game changer or not?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank