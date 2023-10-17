US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter pays visit to Rohingya camp

US Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Afreen Akhter has reached Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar to visit the largest refugee camp, hosting over 900,000 Rohingya.

A six-member delegation, led by Afreen Akhter, embarked on a tour of the Rohingya camp on Tuesday (17 October) morning, emphasising a comprehensive agenda focused on understanding the challenges faced by the Rohingya refugees.

The US deputy assistant secretary is slated to spend the entire day at the camp, inspecting various initiatives facilitated by the United Nations and participating in crucial discussions.

The day-long itinerary included inspections of various activities conducted by the United Nations, aimed at understanding the ground realities and assessing the impact of the international community's support.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman affirmed the schedule, stating, "The US delegation reached the registration centre of Kutupalong camp number 4 in Ukhiya around 10:30am this morning. Subsequently, they visited key facilities such as the Women's Center, Learning Center, Technical Training Center, and e-Voucher Center, operated by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in the Ukhiya camp."

He further noted that the visiting US deputy secretary is expected to engage in discussions with a delegation representing the Rohingya community at Camp No 11 at noon, fostering a direct dialogue with those directly affected.

The day's itinerary also includes a meeting with high-level officials from Bangladesh's refugee affairs at the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Office in Cox's Bazar.