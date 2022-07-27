US dept of Commerce partners with DNCC for municipal organisation, planning, and green initiatives workshop

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 06:04 pm

Photo: Courtesy
On 24-26 July, the United States Department of Commerce's Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP) conducted a workshop on Municipal Organisation, Planning, and Green Initiatives in close coordination with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and the US Embassy in Dhaka.  

Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, DNCC CEO Md Selim Reza and CLDP Deputy Chief Counsel Joe Yang provided opening remarks, reads a press release.  

CLDP municipal experts covered topics such as green procurement, identifying capital projects, and key legal issues that will help DNCC strategically design, review, and implement important infrastructure projects in order to mitigate air and water pollution. 

As part of the long-term partnership, DNCC, CLDP, and the US Embassy in Dhaka are planning continued workshops, consultations, and municipal exchanges that will take place in Bangladesh, the United States, and the Indo-Pacific region.  
 
Created in 1992, CLDP is an initiative of the US Department of Commerce's Office of General Counsel that provides technical assistance in the commercial law arena to the governments and private sectors of developing countries in support of their economic development goals. 

CLDP assistance consists of long-term training and consultative partnerships with government officials, lawmakers, regulators, judges, lawyers, educators, and other stakeholders.

