US Department of Labor condemns killing of Bangladeshi union leader

The US Department of Labor (USDOL) has condemned the murder of Shahidul Islam, a labour leader who was killed in an attack in front of the factory he worked in Gazipur.

"USDOL condemns the murder of Shahidul Islam, a union organizer from the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation. We call for a thorough and independent investigation and for the protection and advancement of union leaders' human and labor rights," USDOL's Bureau of International Labor Affairs said in a tweet on Wednesday (28 June).

.@USDOL condemns the murder of Shahidul Islam, a union organizer from the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation. We call for a thorough and independent investigation and for the protection and advancement of union leaders' human and labor rights. June 27, 2023

Shahidul Islam, the president of the Gazipur unit of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation, was leaving Prince Jacquard Sweaters Limited factory on Sunday night following discussions with workers amid dissatisfaction over their dues.

Some men attacked Shahidul and punched him in the chest randomly, leaving him unconscious. Later, he was taken to Tairunnessa Memorial Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

He had been called to the factory to negotiate over the due salaries and the Eid bonus of the workers.

Kalpona Akter, president of the federation, filed the case with Tongi West Police Station, accusing 12/13 people, naming six including the factory manager. The plaintiff alleged that the attack was carried out by the people of the factory owner.

Tongi West Police Station officer in charge Md Shah Alam told The Business Standard, police already arrested the key accused in the case, adding that the murder stemmed from a feud with another labour organisation.

However, Shahidullah Azim, vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), told TBS that none of the owners were involved in the attack, rather it was an infighting between leaders of two trade unions.

Despite multiple calls over the phone, Prince Jacquard Sweaters Limited Chairman Saef Uddin was unavailable to make a comment.

The Industrial Bangladesh Council in Gazipur yesterday formed a human chain in front of the Gazipur DC office in protest against this incident. Workers also staged a protest in Narayanganj against this incident.