US delegation to arrive in Dhaka on 7 October for pre-election assessment

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 September, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 05:25 pm

Related News

US delegation to arrive in Dhaka on 7 October for pre-election assessment

It will meet the Election Commission, government agencies, political parties, citizen observers, civil society organisations and foreign diplomatic missions

TBS Report
21 September, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 05:25 pm
US Embassy Spokesperson Bryan Schiller speaks with reporters on Thursday (21 September). Photo: UNB
US Embassy Spokesperson Bryan Schiller speaks with reporters on Thursday (21 September). Photo: UNB

The United States-funded International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) will independently and impartially conduct a joint pre-election assessment mission (PEAM) in Bangladesh in accordance with the NDI's Declaration of Principles for International Observers. 

The delegation will visit Bangladesh on 7-13 October and will include six delegates plus support staff, US Embassy Spokesperson Bryan Schiller told reporters on Thursday (21 September).

It will meet the Election Commission, government agencies, political parties, citizen observers, civil society organisations including women's and youth groups, Bangladesh and international media organisations, and foreign diplomatic missions, he said.

Also read: US ready to extend support to ensure free, fair, and peaceful election in Bangladesh: Haas

At the conclusion of its visit, the delegation will issue a public statement highlighting positive trends as well as areas of concern and offering practical recommendations. 

The team is likely to hold a series of briefings and consultations with relevant international stakeholders, policymakers in Washington, DC, and constituencies supporting electoral integrity in Bangladesh, said the spokesperson.

EU isn't sending full team of observers for next JS polls

While the primary role of the PEAM is to provide independent and impartial information on election preparation and the electoral context, it will also determine whether to send a limited international election observation mission for election day, he said.

Top News

United States / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mountain gorillas are vulnerable species, only found in the willderness. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Against all odds: My encounters with mountain gorillas in Rwanda

3h | Earth
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quiet afterglow of Dhaka's overhead water tanks

8h | Panorama
Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bank deposits increased by Tk 74,000 crore in April-June

Bank deposits increased by Tk 74,000 crore in April-June

3h | TBS Economy
Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh: From Buckingham Palace to Gulshan

Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh: From Buckingham Palace to Gulshan

3h | TBS Stories
Iran's disabled painter Fatemeh finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

Iran's disabled painter Fatemeh finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

4h | TBS SPORTS
Why are Japanese women unwilling to have children?

Why are Japanese women unwilling to have children?

5h | TBS World