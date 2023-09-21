US delegation to arrive in Dhaka on 7 October for pre-election assessment

The United States-funded International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) will independently and impartially conduct a joint pre-election assessment mission (PEAM) in Bangladesh in accordance with the NDI's Declaration of Principles for International Observers.

The delegation will visit Bangladesh on 7-13 October and will include six delegates plus support staff, US Embassy Spokesperson Bryan Schiller told reporters on Thursday (21 September).

It will meet the Election Commission, government agencies, political parties, citizen observers, civil society organisations including women's and youth groups, Bangladesh and international media organisations, and foreign diplomatic missions, he said.

At the conclusion of its visit, the delegation will issue a public statement highlighting positive trends as well as areas of concern and offering practical recommendations.

The team is likely to hold a series of briefings and consultations with relevant international stakeholders, policymakers in Washington, DC, and constituencies supporting electoral integrity in Bangladesh, said the spokesperson.

While the primary role of the PEAM is to provide independent and impartial information on election preparation and the electoral context, it will also determine whether to send a limited international election observation mission for election day, he said.